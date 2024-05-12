Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

BN stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

