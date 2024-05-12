Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

