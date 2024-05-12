HC Wainwright Lowers Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target to $8.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

CARM stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.61% and a negative net margin of 538.81%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

