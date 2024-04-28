Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Kyushu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYSEY remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.
About Kyushu Electric Power
