Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kyushu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYSEY remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

