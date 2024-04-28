The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

