Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 119,742,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,613,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

