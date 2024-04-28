Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Rises By 200.0%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

PFHO remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Friday. Pacific Health Care Organization has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

