Citigroup Raises Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $44.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CART. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

