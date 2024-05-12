CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.53.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

