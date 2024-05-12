Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COMP. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NYSE COMP opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

