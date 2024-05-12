CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.52. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 229.28% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 344.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

