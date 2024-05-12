HC Wainwright Boosts Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target to $5.00

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.14. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 6.11% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

