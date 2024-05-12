Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
