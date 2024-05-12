Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

About Coya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

