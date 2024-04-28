Cercano Management LLC Has $29.60 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,751. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

