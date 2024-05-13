Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 168,875 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $302,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 117,239 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 998,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. 811,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

