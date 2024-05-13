Kenton Jarvis Purchases 29 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($193.82).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £146.50 ($184.05).
- On Monday, March 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £153.44 ($192.76).
easyJet Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 523.40 ($6.58). The stock had a trading volume of 11,373,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,417. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43). The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 508.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
easyJet Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on EZJ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EZJ
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.