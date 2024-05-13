Kenton Jarvis Purchases 29 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($193.82).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £146.50 ($184.05).

On Monday, March 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £153.44 ($192.76).

easyJet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 523.40 ($6.58). The stock had a trading volume of 11,373,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,417. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43). The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 508.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

easyJet Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EZJ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

