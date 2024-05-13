Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 4,762 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $24,963.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV remained flat at $7.38 during trading hours on Monday. 544,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,864. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after buying an additional 424,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 835,248 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 175,695 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $673,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

