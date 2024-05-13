WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. WildBrain traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 72354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WILD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

