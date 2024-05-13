Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,421 ($30.41) per share, for a total transaction of £145.26 ($182.49).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,118 ($26.61) per share, with a total value of £148.26 ($186.26).
- On Monday, March 11th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($27.58) per share, for a total transaction of £153.65 ($193.03).
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,335 ($29.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,153.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,145.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,354.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,870 ($36.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
