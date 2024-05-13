Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,421 ($30.41) per share, for a total transaction of £145.26 ($182.49).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,118 ($26.61) per share, with a total value of £148.26 ($186.26).

On Monday, March 11th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($27.58) per share, for a total transaction of £153.65 ($193.03).

Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,335 ($29.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,153.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,145.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,354.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,870 ($36.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.66).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

