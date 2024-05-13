Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $93,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 66,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

