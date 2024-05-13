Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.62 on Monday, reaching C$19.67. 131,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,674. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6468619 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

