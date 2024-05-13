Short Interest in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Decreases By 24.9%

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 124,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tigo Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 7,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,873. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $28,820.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,652.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Stories

