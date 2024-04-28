Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Proximus Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BGAOY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Proximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

