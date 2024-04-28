Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $57.25 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.
About Bank of Georgia Group
