Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,194,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 630,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 125,976 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 260,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 729.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,200,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. 158,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

