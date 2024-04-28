Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,791.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,755. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.