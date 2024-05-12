UBS Group Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

