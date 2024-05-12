BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

