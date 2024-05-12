X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of USOI stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $72.65. 33,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9989 per share. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

