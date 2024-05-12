Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (RWAYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 1st

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $25.70.
About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027
