Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

