BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

