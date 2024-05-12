Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

