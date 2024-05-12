LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on May 31st

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $22.00 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63.
About LuxUrban Hotels
