LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on May 31st

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $22.00 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

