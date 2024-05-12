BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.