BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $208,147.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 119,997 shares of company stock worth $1,419,446.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.