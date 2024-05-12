Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $88.00 at TD Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of UBER opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $272,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

