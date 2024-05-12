BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

