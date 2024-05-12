Barclays Trims Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Target Price to $12.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

