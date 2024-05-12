Barrington Research Raises Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $20.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington University bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.