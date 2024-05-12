KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
KLA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $28.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
KLA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $718.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $381.82 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $690.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.