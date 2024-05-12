KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $28.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $718.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $381.82 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $690.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.31.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

