Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $668-$678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.70 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.090 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

