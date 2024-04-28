Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 2,968 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

VXF traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,775. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

