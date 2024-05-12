Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $160.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $138.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 74.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 200.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 28,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

