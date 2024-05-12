BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BUI opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

