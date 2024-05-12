BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BUI opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $23.48.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
