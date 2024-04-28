377,881 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Bought by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

PTMC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $388.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

