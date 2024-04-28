Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 1,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,441. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $75.06.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
