Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 198.3% in April

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.
Leon’s Furniture Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LEFUF remained flat at $16.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
About Leon’s Furniture
