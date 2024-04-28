Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Oil States International stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 6,593,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.10. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Report on OIS

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.