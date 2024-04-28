Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

PMAY opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

