Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2,324.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $240.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

